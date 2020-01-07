Image copyright Facebook Image caption William Reid was due to find out soon if he had secured a place on the Scottish orthopaedic training programme.

A trainee surgeon has died in skiing accident while on a family holiday in the French Alps.

William Reid, 25, from Edinburgh, was returning from lunch in the resort of Avoriaz when he plunged over a 30ft cliff.

The Edinburgh Evening News reported his girlfriend and step-brother witnessed the tragedy on Friday.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it was providing the family with consular assistance.

A statement released by his father Dr Hamish Reid, mother Sarah, step-mother Anne, brother Cameron and step-brother, Murray, said: "His family were immensely proud of his achievements but more than that they were proud of who William was as a person.

"He was an extremely kind and caring son, brother, step-brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and good friend to so many people.

"William will be missed by so many people, he was an exceptional young man."

Mr Reid was a graduate of Aberdeen University Medical School and had completed a placement at Harvard Medical School in Boston, USA.

The keen sportsman was doing foundation training in Newcastle as he prepared for a future career as a surgeon.

He was due to find out soon if he had secured a place on the Scottish orthopaedic training programme.

An FCO spokesman said: "We are providing assistance to the family of a British man who died in a skiing accident in France, and are in contact with the local authorities."