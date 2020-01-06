A teenager has admitted attempting to murder another youth who he stabbed near an Aldi store in Edinburgh.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified because of his age, attacked the teenager in Gilmerton Road on 14 April last year.

Footage of the murder bid was shown to a judge at the High Court in Edinburgh earlier.

Lord Arthurson told the teenage knife attacker he had perpetrated a murderous attack with a bladed weapon.

The judge said it was "an extremely grave crime" and warned him to expect "a significant sentence of detention".

He rejected a defence motion to allow the 17-year-old to remain on bail while a background report is prepared on him ahead of sentencing next month and remanded him in custody.

The teenager was aged 16 when he carried out the knife attack last year.

The attack took place across from an Aldi store near to the junction with Moredunvale Road.

Advocate depute Alex Prentice QC told the court: "The weapon used was a large kitchen knife. The injuries sustained by the complainer were life threatening."

The victim was walking on Gilmerton Road with a friend when his attacker emerged from a house armed with a pink knife.

He ran up to the victim and repeatedly wounded him before leaving the scene and heading to Ellen's Glen woods.

The stab victim collapsed at the side of the road and passersby went to his aid as police and an ambulance were called.

He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and underwent surgery after suffering chest and stomach wounds.

Mr Prentice said: "It is anticipated he will make a full physical recovery."

Defence counsel Susan Duff said that at the time of the offence he had "acted impulsively as a teenage boy".

She said: "He now bitterly regrets his actions and what he did to someone who had been a childhood friend."