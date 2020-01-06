Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened about 1.5 miles north of Junction 4 near Kelty on the M90

A man has died after a car crashed into the central reservation barrier on the M90 in Fife.

The passenger was killed in the crash, which happened just after 23:00 on Sunday about 1.5 miles north of Junction 4 near Kelty.

The collision involved a silver Renault Grand Scenic. A Seat Leon car, also northbound, then hit the Renault.

The front seat passenger was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment but he later died.

Police Scotland reopened the road at about 06:30 after an investigation was carried out at the scene.

Insp Greg Burns said: "We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this collision and would urge anyone who can help to contact police.

"We would be interested in speaking to anyone who may have seen these vehicles on the road before the collision or who may have passed the scene immediately following the incident.

"Anyone who was on the M90 and using a dashcam is asked to review their footage and let us know if you may have anything which could assist our investigation."