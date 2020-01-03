Image copyright City of Edinburgh Council Image caption The work includes the repair or replacement of 6,300 corroded steel sections underneath the bridge

A £22m project to refurbish Edinburgh's North Bridge is to be complete by early 2021, BBC Scotland has learned.

The work, which began in summer 2018, involves a series of structural repairs to help safeguard the long-term use of the Grade A-listed bridge.

It was built in 1896 as a city centre link between the Old and New Towns.

The work includes the repair or replacement of 6,300 corroded steel sections underneath the bridge.

Image copyright City of Edinburgh Council

A scaffolding structure which allows worker's to reach the underside of the structure is the largest since the current concrete deck was constructed in 1933.

Lesley Macinnes, City of Edinburgh Council's transport and environment convener said: "For most passers-by, the scaffolding surrounding North Bridge is the only indication that work is under way, but behind the scenes there is clearly a hive of activity to repair, conserve and replace the historic structures supporting this landmark.

"Next up, we will see the bridge's striking facade restored to its former glory."