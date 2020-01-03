Image copyright Google Image caption The 41-year-old was knocked down on the A706 near Breich in West Lothian

A cyclist is in hospital with leg injuries after being struck by a lorry in West Lothian.

The 41-year-old man was hit by the vehicle on the A706 near Breich at about 07:45.

He is being treated at Wishaw General Hospital. Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses and drivers with dashcam footage to come forward.

The 42 year-old driver of the lorry was uninjured.