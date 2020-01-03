Cyclist injured after being hit by lorry in West Lothian
- 3 January 2020
A cyclist is in hospital with leg injuries after being struck by a lorry in West Lothian.
The 41-year-old man was hit by the vehicle on the A706 near Breich at about 07:45.
He is being treated at Wishaw General Hospital. Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses and drivers with dashcam footage to come forward.
The 42 year-old driver of the lorry was uninjured.