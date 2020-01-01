Image copyright Reuters Image caption Officers are searching for occupants of the grey BMW

Police officers are attempting to establish what happened to the occupants of a crashed car found badly damaged in Midlothian.

Early on New Year's Day, they were called to a grey BMW M140i off the A701 between Penicuik and Leadburn.

They found the car empty and started a search, with police dogs and a helicopter called in to help.

The officers said they were concerned that occupants of the car may have been injured.

Sgt John Easton said: "This was a serious crash and those in the car could be injured and require medical treatment so we are eager to trace them. We also need to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision.

"I would urge anyone who was in the area between midnight and 3am, when the crash was reported to us, to get in touch if they saw anything."

He added: "Anyone driving in the area who saw a grey BMW who may have dash-cam footage is also asked to get in touch. Likewise, I would ask the occupants of the car to contact us urgently to reassure us that they are safe."