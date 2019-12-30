Torchlight procession fires up Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations
- 30 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Thousands of people have taken part in a pre-Hogmanay torchlight procession in Edinburgh.
The crowds created a huge "Be Together" symbol of two people reaching out a hand in friendship in a display of fire art in Holyrood Park.
Revellers were led by 10 pipe and drum bands from across Scotland as they packed the city's Royal Mile.
The Edinburgh's Hogmanay display, backed by VisitScotland, kicked off two nights of New Year celebrations in the city.
All images subject to copyright.