Image copyright Facebook Image caption Kirsty Maxwell was with a group of friends in Benidorm when she died in 2017

The family of Kirsty Maxwell say they will continue to put pressure on the Spanish courts as they remember her at Christmas.

The 27-year-old fell to her death from a balcony in Benidorm in 2017 while on a hen party weekend with friends.

Her family say the courts still refuse to carry out "basic lines of inquiry".

They will set a place for her over the festive period "to honour and remember the loving and caring girl we all miss".

Mrs Maxwell, from Livingston in West Lothian, had only recently married when she travelled to Benidorm for a friend's hen party.

She fell from the 10th floor balcony of a room where five men were staying at Apartamentos Payma on 29 April 2017. The men were arrested but never charged.

Following the hen celebration, Mrs Maxwell returned to her apartment on the ninth floor in the early hours, and was filmed asleep at about 06:50 on the morning she died.

About an hour later she fell to her death after inexplicably entering an apartment on the floor above which was occupied by five British men.

Image caption Adam and Kirsty Maxwell had only been married for seven months

Her father previously said that in the hours following her death, there was very little information from the authorities about what had happened.

Now the family has issued a statement on social media saying they were "resolute" in their pursuit of information.

It read: "As each year goes by it does not get any easier, every time our legal team request basic lines of inquiry to be done the court refuses them.

"In conjunction with our lawyer Lorena Soler Bernabeu we await an appeal to the higher court in Spain regarding the continual refusal to allow progression of evidential opportunities.

"With the assistance of our crime expert/reviewer David Swindle, his team and our Spanish lawyer Lorena we continue to push for evidential opportunities to be progressed."

The statement also reiterated an appeal for help to anyone with information surrounding Mrs Maxwell's death.

It added: "We know there are people who have not come forward or provided information which can assist so we continue to appeal to the many UK visitors to Benidorm and locals to contact us with any information which can assist.

"Thanks for the continued support we get from family, friends, the public and on social media, it means so much to us as a family to know people care and are trying their best to assist in whatever way they can."