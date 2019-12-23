Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on a zebra crossing near TK Maxx in Loanhead

A mother was struck by a van and grabbed by its driver in a hit and run in Midlothian, according to police.

She was one of a family of five who was using a zebra crossing in Loanhead when she spotted the van driving towards them at speed at about 17:00.

The woman tried to slow the van down but it hit her on the leg.

The driver stopped then grabbed the woman from the window of his vehicle. She broke free but the van hit her leg again as it drove off.

She did not need medical treatment.

Police want to trace the driver of the van involved in the incident in Straiton retail park near the TK Maxx and Nike store.

They also want to speak to a man who helped the mother and her family. He left before officers arrived on the scene.

He may have "vital information" which could help their investigation, officers added.

They have also appealed for information from witnesses and from people who may have dashcam footage.