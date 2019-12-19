Parents sought after young girl found on her own in Edinburgh street
The parents of a young girl are being sought after she was found wandering on her own in Edinburgh.
The child was found on her own in Whitson Way at 09:35.
A large police presence is in the Saughton area.
Police Scotland said: "The young girl is dressed for the outdoors in a pink snowsuit."