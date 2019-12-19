Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Parents sought after young girl found on her own in Edinburgh street

  • 19 December 2019
Whitson Way Image copyright Google
Image caption The young girl was found on her own in Whitson Way in Edinburgh

The parents of a young girl are being sought after she was found wandering on her own in Edinburgh.

The child was found on her own in Whitson Way at 09:35.

A large police presence is in the Saughton area.

Police Scotland said: "The young girl is dressed for the outdoors in a pink snowsuit."

