Scottish government building in Edinburgh evacuated over suspicious package
- 18 December 2019
The Scottish government building in central Edinburgh has been evacuated after a suspicious package was found.
Bomb disposal experts have been called to St Andrews House on Regent Road.
Police Scotland said there was not thought to be any threat to the wider community.
Officers were called at about 14:30. The building, on the southern flank of Calton Hill, is a base for about 1,400 civil servants.