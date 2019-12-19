Image copyright People's Postcode Lottery Image caption Sir David Attenborough will travel to Edinburgh to address a group of charity workers

The naturalist and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough is to travel to Edinburgh to make an impassioned plea for urgent action to protect biodiversity and fight climate change.

Sir David will address charity workers at Edinburgh University's McEwan Hall on Wednesday 11 March.

He will be the guest of honour at the People's Postcode Lottery annual charity gala in the capital.

Last year, George and Amal Clooney attended the event.

They received a Postcode Hero award in recognition of their work to protect human rights.

Clara Govier, managing director at the People's Postcode Lottery, said: "Over the decades, Sir David has inspired generations of us to safeguard biodiversity and protect the planet.

"We are delighted he will be joining us in Edinburgh early next year, Sir David's message is more important than ever."