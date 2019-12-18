Image copyright Reuters Image caption Josh Taylor become the unified IBF and WBA super-lightweight champion in October

World boxing champion Josh Taylor has been fined £350 after admitting racially abusing a doorman when he was thrown out of an Edinburgh nightclub.

The 28-year-old made racist comments to an Asian bouncer at Shanghai club at about 03:00 on Sunday.

The super-lightweight champion pleaded guilty to charges of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

He later apologised and said he would take time off to "reflect on my actions and ensure it never happens again".

Taylor, nicknamed the Tartan Tornado, currently holds the WBA and IBF world boxing titles after beating Regis Prograis on points in October.

Before becoming a professional boxer, he won gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

'Clearly intoxicated'

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told that Taylor had been at the nightclub with a group of friends when he was asked to leave the premises following "a disturbance".

Police were called by club staff and Taylor, from Prestonpans, East Lothian, was arrested and charged.

Prosecutor Alistair Millar said: "Security staff said the accused was clearly intoxicated and was also asked to leave the premises."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Josh Taylor turned professional in 2015

Solicitor Cameron Tait, defending, said his client was a first offender who had "achieved exceptional heights" in his boxing career.

He said Taylor had been catching up with friends that evening when one of them was asked to leave the club due to being drunk.

Mr Tait said: "Mr Taylor said he would look after his friend and he was told he must leave as well.

"He remonstrated with the door staff and advises me they were rude and aggressive. He felt a sense of frustration."

'There's no excuse'

After the hearing, Taylor said he was "ashamed" by the incident.

On Twitter, he wrote: "I can only apologise, not only to those whom I offended, but to my family and friends for the upset I've caused.

"There's no excuse for the comments and the disturbance. I'm going to take some time off over Christmas to reflect on my actions and ensure it never happens again."

Taylor had also been charged with possessing cocaine at an Edinburgh police station, but his not guilty plea was accepted by the Crown.

He added: "I'm regularly tested by all the relevant authorities - and could be at any time regardless of when I'm fighting. I would never risk my career and reputation with drugs."