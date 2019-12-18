Image caption Tam Dean Burn has appeared in Outlander and River City

A star of the Amazon hit TV series Outlander was the victim of a murder bid by a man who held delusional beliefs that Scottish actors were part of a paedophile ring, a court heard.

Tam Dean Burn was stabbed on the neck with a knife as he left the Scottish Poetry Library in Edinburgh on 2 March.

Jonathon Wilson, 43, is charged with assaulting Mr Burn and attempting to murder him in Crighton Close.

He has denied the charge, claiming he had a mental disorder.

A judge was told Mr Wilson, who is currently a patient at a high security psychiatric hospital, was hearing voices and receiving telepathic messages.

Acting consultant psychiatrist Dr Rachael Sibbett said Mr Wilson had a fixation on Mr Burn but added: "He believes other people are involved, specifically other Scottish actors."

The High Court in Edinburgh heard the paranoid schizophrenic, who has a variety of psychotic symptoms, believed he was given a job to out a paedophile ring.

He received messages from different people in what he described as a special or secret society.

'Kiddie fiddler'

Dr Sibbett said there was "an ongoing risk" posed by Mr Wilson and it was proper that he was currently detained in conditions of special security at the State Hospital in Carstairs.

Earlier in the trial Mr Burn told the court: "I noticed the person that ended up stabbing me. I recognised him, but I didn't know where from."

"I just felt someone getting a hold of me and a bit of a thud."

"I didn't realise I had been stabbed until I looked round. I saw him and I saw the blade being pulled back out again.

"He was saying I was a kiddie fiddler. I think he said 'he deserves to die'."

The actor was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment. He told the court the injury has healed but left him with a scar. He said: "They told me it was three centimetres deep."

Mr Burn said he later realised that he had met his attacker in 1995 and added: "He wanted to be an actor. We were doing a play at the Edinburgh Festival that year."

Police who arrived to detain Mr Wilson found he had an axe and three knives and he told them he stabbed Mr Burn and was planning to chop him up.