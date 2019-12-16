Image copyright South West Fife Police Image caption The trailer overturned in Queensferry Road in Rosyth

A trailer full of Brussels sprouts has spilt over a road in Fife.

The vehicle pulling a trailer full of the Christmas dinner vegetable overturned in Queensferry Road in Rosyth at about 10.45.

Police Scotland said it had closed the road and was urging drivers to avoid the area. There are not thought to be any injuries.

South West Fife Police said: "There's been a bit of a BrusselSprouts accident at the roundabout at Admiralty Road.

"Please avoid the area if possible. Traffic and Christmas dinners may be affected. Apologies for any delays."