Image copyright Network Rail Scotland Image caption Rail lines were affected on Tuesday and Wednesday by the weather

A controlled route has been opened up to a village cut off by a landslip in Tuesday's storm.

Kylerhea, on Skye, was left isolated after mud covered more than 100m (328ft) of road.

Engineers managed to clear a route to allow residents through but said access would be limited to three hours on Tuesday and from 07:00 on Wednesday.

It followed widespread disruption across the country, brought on by heavy rain and high winds on Tuesday.

The weather has continued to hit transport links with flooding affecting rail services in Perthshire.

ScotRail said replacement bus services were operating because of flooding near Gleneagles.

The issue is affecting the line between Gleneagles and Perth, which is closed pending inspections by engineers.

Replacement buses are operating from Stirling, Perth, Dundee and Glasgow Queen Street.

There were also issues in North Lanarkshire, where water caused a signal at Blairhill to stay on red.

The problem affected services between Edinburgh and Helensburgh Central on Wednesday. Network Rail said it was using pumps to clear the area but the signalling issue was expected to affect journeys until 13:00.

Scotrail said Tuesday's disruption resulted in some trains being left in the wrong positions and have advised passengers to check journeys before setting out.

In Dumfries and Galloway a flood warning for the Whitesands in Dumfries has been lifted and the route reopened.

The A713 was also badly affected and reported to be blocked due to flooding at Ken Bridge near the A712.

Forth Valley Police said all roads in the area were now open, but due to the continuing wet and windy weather, drivers should take care and drive to weather conditions.