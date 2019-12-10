Image copyright Road policing scotland Image caption Two HGVs toppled on the A1 between Innerwick and Skateraw

Two lorries have been blown over during strong winds forcing the closure of an East Lothian road.

The HGVs were travelling on the A1 between Skateraw and Innerwick at about 07:45 when they toppled.

Police and fire services are at the scene and both north and southbound carriageways have been blocked.

It is unclear whether anyone has been injured however ambulance crews are in attendance. A spokeswoman for the fire service said the incident was ongoing.

It comes after the Met Office issued weather warnings for rain and wind across much of Scotland and the north of England.

Image copyright Road policing scotland

Forecasters warned bus and train services would be affected, journey times would be longer and flooding of a few homes and businesses would be likely.

They also said there could be delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges and some short-term power loss.

Strong, gusty winds up to 50mph inland are expected throughout the day with the yellow warning for rain in place until 15:00 and a yellow warning for wind in place until 17:00.

Information on the Met Office website advised that much of the rain would fall during a short space of time.