Ryanair has put on extra flights to and from Dublin for the 2020 Six Nations tournament.

After "record demand" from rugby fans, the Irish airline added seven extra return flights to the city from Edinburgh between 30 January and 2 February.

Six more return journeys have been added from Glasgow between 31 January and 3 February.

Scotland will travel to face Ireland in their opening match on 1 February.

The flights went live on the airline's website on Monday.

Ryanair spokeswoman Alejandra Ruiz said: "We've had record bookings from Scottish rugby fans, with customers travelling in huge numbers for the Six Nations game in Ireland next year.

"Due to huge demand, we've scheduled extra flights from Edinburgh and Glasgow to Dublin which are on sale now on the Ryanair.com website."