Plans revealed for 8,000 seat indoor arena at Straiton
Plans for an 8,000 seat indoor arena on the outskirts of Edinburgh to attract big names in entertainment have been unveiled.
A 30-acre site is proposed at Straiton in Midlothian with plans also for conference, retail and leisure space, a cinema, and hotels.
The joint venture between Lothian Leisure Development and the Birmingham-based NED group is at an early stage.
Developers hope to submit a planning application by the end of 2020.
Dave Fowler, Lothian Leisure Development's business development director, said: "These exciting proposals showcase the modern, indoor arena that Edinburgh deserves, and with operating partner NEC on board the capital is assured a pipeline of the world's greatest entertainment talent.
"We see this as a revolution in entertainment provision for one of the world's most cultural capitals - and one which will benefit all sections of the community."
Dave McGeachan from Scottish concert promoter, DF Concerts, said "These days it is rare that a capital city doesn't have an arena, so this is a long awaited and positive addition to the Scottish entertainment market."