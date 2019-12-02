Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened on Station Road outside Tesco

A man has died after being hit by a van in Fife.

The 43-year-old was struck by a white Ford Transit van in Cardenden just after 20:00 on Thursday.

He was knocked down outside the Tesco Express supermarket on Station Road, near the junction with Gammie Place.

Police said a 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the collision. Sgt Nicola Yong appealed for information from anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage.

"An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing and I urge anyone who either saw what happened, or saw the vehicle involved in the collision, to please get in touch as soon as possible," she said.