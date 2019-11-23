Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Firearms officers are equipped with a handgun and a Taser

Three men have been charged with firearms offences following an armed police operation in Edinburgh.

Officers and other specialist resources were sent to Lochend Road, Lochend, on Friday evening.

The men - aged 21, 22 and 24 - were arrested and charged and are expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

Police Scotland thanked the community for their understanding while the intelligence operation was carried out.

A spokesman added: "This was a contained incident with no threat to the wider public."