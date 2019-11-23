Image copyright Ryan McGoverne

A "celebratory" photograph of Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison has been unveiled in Edinburgh.

Mr Hutchison took his own life in May 2018, aged 36.

The black-and-white image of the smiling singer on stage with his guitar is now on display at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery.

Photographer Ryan McGoverne said the photo captured something important in Mr Hutchison's character.

"He was a raconteur on stage, his legendary banter in between songs was just as great and enriching as his songs," he said.

"He looks happy here, wide-eyed and talking to the audience. At home."

Frightened Rabbit was formed by Mr Hutchison and his brother, Grant, in their hometown of Selkirk.

The singer-songwriter spoke of joy of creating music, saying there was "no greater feeling than bringing a new piece of music into the world, almost out of thin air".

Image copyright Neil Hanna Image caption Mr Hutchison's family, including his brother, Grant, and his mother, Marion, were at a private unveiling of the portrait on Friday

His family said he spoke openly of his struggles as an anxious child, even naming the band after a nickname given to him by his mother.

As an adult he was open about his fears of social situations.

He died after the weight of his mental ill health became too great for him, his family has said.

Earlier this year they set up a charity in his memory - Tiny Changes - to support efforts to improve mental health in children and young people.

The portrait, which was taken in 2014, was acquired by the gallery earlier this year and it has gone on display in the gallery's modern portrait exhibition.