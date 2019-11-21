Police have launched a search for two schoolchildren missing in Midlothian.

Nine-year-old Michael O'Brien and six-year-old Jamie O'Brien were dropped off at school in Rosewell's Carnethie Street at 08:00.

Police said they were contacted when the boys, who are understood to be brothers, failed to go into the school.

Both boys are wearing blue school jumpers and dark coats. Jamie has blond hair and is carrying a Fortnite bag, Michael has dark hair.

A dog unit has been brought in to join the search for the children.

Officers are also speaking to family and friends in a bid to obtain information which could help them find the boys.