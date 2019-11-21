Driver left with life-threatening injuries after Fife crash
A motorist suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision involving a lorry in Fife.
The 41-year-old man is being treated at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee following the crash on the A92 Thornton bypass on Wednesday evening.
He was driving a red Vauxhall Astra which was involved in a crash with a white Volvo lorry at about 17:20.
Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or was driving through the area at the time.