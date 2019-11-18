Detectives hunt gang after supermarket robbery

Image copyright Google Image caption The robbery happened at about 00:20 in Morrisons in the New Swanston area of Edinburgh

Detectives are hunting a gang who broke in to a supermarket in Edinburgh and escaped with more than £10,000.

Police said the robbery happened at about 00:20 in Morrisons in the New Swanston area of the city after a window was forced.

Officers are keen to speak to four men dressed in dark clothing, who were seen in the area at the time.

Det Insp Bob Campbell also urged anyone who may have been driving nearby to review any dashcam footage.

He added: "Our inquiries so far suggest that the people responsible for this incident would only have been within the store for a relatively short period of time before leaving on foot.

"We would urge anyone who may have been in the area or could have seen any suspicious people or vehicles around the supermarket overnight to come forward."