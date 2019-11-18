BMW driver with frosted windscreen crashes into pole
- 18 November 2019
Police have criticised a BMW driver for failing to clear their windscreen, after they crashed into a pole in West Lothian.
Officers were alerted to the two-car collision on Clarkson Road, Broxburn at about 09:15 on Monday.
A spokesperson for the force tweeted the crash was "likely avoidable" had the driver cleared the frost.
A 57-year-old man was charged with a number of offences including dangerous driving.
He will be reported to the procurator fiscal.
Police confirmed there were no serious injuries.