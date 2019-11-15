Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Andrew McCarron died after being stabbed in the neck

A 42-year-old man has admitted killing a man outside Edinburgh City football club's social club by stabbing him on the neck with knife.

Paul Smith is charged with murdering electrician Andrew McCarron on 21 July.

He offered to plead guilty to the reduced charge of culpable homicide at the High Court in Glasgow but this was not accepted.

Judge Lord Matthews set a trial date for 14 April at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Mr Smith denies murdering Mr McCarron and assaulting Robert Smith to his permanent disfigurement by repeatedly striking him on the body with a knife in Edinburgh's Lochend Road South.