Image copyright Underbelly Image caption The most popular attraction at Edinburgh's Christmas is the Christmas market

Council engineers have ordered extra work on Edinburgh's Christmas market following a safety inspection.

Operator Underbelly has been told to carry out minor snagging work on the market in Princes Street Gardens.

The market, which is due to open at noon on Saturday, will then be inspected again before it can open.

It has now been granted a building warrant which demonstrates that the structure has been completed as per the plans submitted by Underbelly.

Following a council inspection, engineers pointed out snagging work that needed to be fixed.

An Edinburgh City Council spokesman said: "Underbelly has been asked to do extra work. We will then inspect this work at about 09:00 on Saturday before a licence can be issued.

"It is not unusual as the licence would only ever be granted once the build is complete."

Image caption A huge lattice of scaffolding has been built to house the Christmas market in Princes Street Gardens

It comes as it was revealed the market will not have planning permission until after it has closed in January.

The controversial market also did not have planning permission to operate last year.

Underbelly's approved planning application expired on 10 January 2018 - no application was made to renew the consent in time for last year's event.

Organisers earlier said they were "acutely aware" of this year's controversy.

The council has also launched an internal investigation into whether the correct processes were followed in handing over a two-year contract extension to the operator.

Edinburgh City Council's culture and communities committee considered a motion by Green councillor Alex Staniforth, calling for councillors to "urgently collaborate" with Underbelly.

It called on the parties "to look at options" for relocating this year's event to a hard-standing location in central Edinburgh.

However, councillors instead agreed a Conservative amendment, which would require officials to draw up options for next year's event - including moving the market.