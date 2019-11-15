A man who tried to kill a police officer as he responded to a call about a disturbance in Fife has been jailed for 10 years and three months.

Graeme Davidson, 37, stabbed PC Derek Laing in the chest at a house in Tayport on 29 June.

The High Court in Glasgow heard PC Laing, 46, could have died if the blade had not struck his breastbone.

Davidson, who was drunk at the time of the attack, had admitted attempted murder.

Judge Lord Matthews told him: "Attempted murder is a serious offence, but when the victim is a police officer carrying out his duty, it is an aggravated offence.

"You were not a suspect, but for some reason you stabbed him in the chest. His colleagues managed to restrained and disarm you. The blade only stopped because it struck his breastbone.

"Your victim struggles daily to cope with the effects of this incident."

Not in handcuffs

Lord Matthews also ordered Davidson, who has anger control problems, to be monitored in the community for three years after his release from prison.

The court heard that Davidson was found sleeping in a bedroom at the property and became violent after questioning why officers were there.

He had been drinking since 20:30 the previous evening before a neighbour phoned police a few hours later.

But PC Laing, of St Andrews police office, had "no cause for concern" as he tried to help Davidson find his clothes before leaving him sitting dressed on the bed.

Davidson, who was staying with his cousin, was not put in handcuffs or searched.

A short time later, the officer was standing in the hallway when Davidson ran at him and stabbed him in the chest.

The weapon, which left a 1cm puncture wound, was later found to measure 8.9cm (3.5 inches).

In a statement, PC Laing said: "My heart sank, I instantly knew I was in a fight for my life."

The officer was treated by his colleagues before being taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. He was later discharged with two stitches.