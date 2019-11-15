Image caption Annie Temple died last month at a house in Fife

A man has been charged over the death of an elderly woman at a house in Fife.

Police were called at about 11:10 on 25 October after Annie Temple, 97, was found inside the property on West End, Kinglassie.

Officers confirmed that a 36-year-old man was arrested and charged over her death and thanked locals who provided information and assistance with the investigation.

The man is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.

Det Ch Insp Kevin Jamieson said: "Local officers have been, and will continue to be, in the local area to provide reassurance."