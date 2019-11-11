Image copyright Google

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a taxi in Edinburgh.

The 27-year-old was crossing North Bridge at about 02:00 near a bus stop opposite the Balmoral Hotel when he was knocked down.

He is being treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Sgt Jennifer Forbes, of Police Scotland, said: "We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances that led to this crash."

"In particular we are keen to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam footage or who was walking in the area at the time.

"We would urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to come forward to help with our investigation."