Image caption Thirty-one-year-old Sheku Bayoh died in 2015 after being restrained by police in Kirkcaldy

The family of a man who died in police custody more than four years ago is to learn if nine police officers will face prosecution over his death.

Fife father-of-two Sheku Bayoh, who was 31, died in 2015 after being restrained by police in Kirkcaldy.

In October 2018, his family were told no criminal charges would be brought against police officers in the case.

That decision has been reviewed and the family will meet the Lord Advocate on Monday to hear a final ruling.

At the time of the decision last October, the family vowed to seek a review of the case.

Then, in December 2019, evidence uncovered by BBC Scotland raised fresh questions about the way police officers treated Mr Bayoh before he died in their custody.

CCTV, other footage and documents obtained by the BBC previously casts doubt on some of the officers' accounts of the events that led to Mr Bayoh's death.

Image caption The BBC investigation revealed footage of the incident

The Disclosure investigation included evidence that the first officers on scene escalated the situation instead of trying to defuse it, and other evidence that Mr Bayoh's actions were exaggerated in official police documents.

The Bayoh family renewed calls for a public inquiry on the fourth anniversary of his death in May this year.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) completed its investigation and reported to the Lord Advocate in August 2016.

The officers involved have always denied any wrongdoing.

Mr Bayoh's sisters Kadijartu Johnson and Adama Jalloh, his mother Aminata Bayoh and brother-in-law Adeyemi Johnson will meet Crown Office officials in Edinburgh.

The family's solicitor Aamer Anwar released a statement on their behalf.

It said: "Sheku's family lost confidence a long time ago in the ability of Pirc to carry out a robust and impartial investigation, yet they have tried desperately to maintain confidence in the present Lord Advocate and his team.

"On Monday questions will be asked of the Lord Advocate by the Bayoh family, on whether he will finally pursue criminal charges.

"Sheku Bayoh was restrained by up to eight police officers, who despite his death, were never treated as suspects, only witnesses, therefore allowing them the opportunity to confer in a room in a police station for up to eight hours. They refused to give statements for 32 days.

Image copyright PA Image caption Lawyer Aamer Anwar gave a statement after the meeting with the Crown Office in October last year

"Had those who restrained him been civilians and not police officers, they would have automatically been treated as suspects.

"Would it have taken the Lord Advocate four years and six months to establish whether any of the civilians were culpable for his death?"

A spokesman for the Crown Office said: "This has been a complex investigation and COPFS appreciates that it has been a difficult time for all those involved.

"Officials from COPFS have maintained contact with the legal representative of the family of Sheku Bayoh over the status of the case.

"The Crown‎ is committed to ensuring that the facts and circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Bayoh are fully aired in an appropriate legal forum."

The spokesman said the Crown Office would not comment any further to protect any potential proceedings and to preserve the rights of the family.

In the event that there is no criminal prosecution, there will be fatal accident inquiry (FAI) or a public inquiry.

The decision on whether there should be a public inquiry would be made by the Scottish government.