Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Ann Drummond had suffered "serious injuries" before she was found

A 47-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering a woman who was found in a burning car in West Lothian.

Kevin McFaulds was arrested after Ann Drummond was discovered at Drumcross Farm in Bathgate on 25 June.

Mr Faulds, also known as Kevin Marks, appeared on petition at Livingston Sheriff Court.

He made no plea, was committed for further examination and was remanded in custody.

Ms Drummond, 47, from Livingston, had suffered what police described as "significant injuries" before she was found. She died in hospital two days later.

Mr McFaulds, from Bathgate, is expected to make a second court appearance next week to be fully committed for trial.