Man charged over death of Livingston woman found in burning car

  • 7 November 2019
Ann Drummond from Livingston Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption A man has been charged in connection with the death of Ann Drummond in June

A man has been charged in connection with the death of Livingston woman Ann Drummond earlier this year.

The 47-year-old was discovered with what police described as "significant" injuries in a car which was on fire near Drumcross Farm in Bathgate on 25 June.

She died from her injuries two days later.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested and is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Friday.

Det Insp Nick Brookfield said: "A thorough investigation has been underway for over four months, and a man has now been charged.

"Ann's family has been devastated by her death and we continue to support them."

