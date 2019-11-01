Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Claire Turnbull had been struck eight times with a claw hammer

A man has been convicted of murdering a Fife mother by bludgeoning her to death with a claw hammer.

A trial was told Aaron Donald struck the back of Claire Turnbull's head eight times with the weapon, shattering her skull.

Donald, 28, admitted killing the 36-year-old, but said he should not be convicted of murder, claiming diminished responsibility.

Co-accused Laura McMurdo, 30, was cleared of the murder last week.

A jury at the High Court in Livingston rejected the lesser charge of culpable homicide and found Donald guilty of murder.

Judge Lady Scott called for an up-to-date psychiatric report and deferred sentence until 29 November.

Reacted violently

Speaking outside the court, Ms Turnbull's mother Heather said: "I am totally relieved and happy with the verdict which has finally brought justice for my daughter."

Donald previously told one psychiatrist that nurses were telepathically monitoring his thoughts because police had had him hypnotised by illusionist Derren Brown.

Following the verdict, advocate depute Bernard Ablett revealed that Donald had previous convictions for violence including assault to injury using a hammer.

Donald admitted killing Ms Turnbull in October 2018 in Blairhall near Dunfermline and leaving her lying in a pool of blood.

He claimed he had reacted violently after seeing his girlfriend Laura McMurdo fighting off sexual advances from Ms Turnbull.

Ms Turnbull's partner Charles Weir said there was no truth to these claims.

Following the conviction, Det Insp Kelly McEwan said: "Claire Turnbull was subjected to an extremely violent attack at the hands of Aaron Donald.

"Our thoughts remain with her family and friends at this difficult time."