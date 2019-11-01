Image copyright Angie Brown

Seven dispersal zones will be operating in Edinburgh over the weekend in an attempt to combat anti-social behaviour and disorder over the bonfire period.

The zones will run between 14:00 and midnight until Tuesday 5 November.

They cover Muirhouse, Portobello, Loganlea, West Pilton, Saughton, Gorgie and Moredun.

It means police can instruct groups of two or more people who are congregating and behaving in an anti-social manner to disperse.

They will be arrested if they return within 24 hours if they do not live there.

It is the second that year dispersal zones will be used in the city over bonfire weekend.

Image caption Police at the dispersal zone in Pilton last year

Ch Insp Murray Starkey, of Police Scotland, said: "As we witnessed last year, the use of dispersal zones enabled police to robustly tackle anti-social behaviour and general disorder in key areas of the city, allowing us to move on people who are causing a nuisance.

"Anyone who is banned will receive a copy of a map so that it is clear where they should not be and that they will be arrested and put before the courts if they are found to have returned to continue the same behaviour."