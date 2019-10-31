Man charged after Edinburgh city bypass body find

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Craig Bruce was found dead at the scene

Police have charged a 48-year-old man with road traffic offences after another man's body was discovered on the Edinburgh city bypass nine months ago.

Craig Bruce, 37, was found dead on the A720 between the Sheriffhall roundabout and the Gilmerton junction at about 08:20 on Thursday 17 January.

Police Scotland has submitted a report to the procurator fiscal.

A 48-year-old man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Sgt Ross Drummond, of Police Scotland, said: "Since the discovery of Mr Bruce's body on the A720, officers have conducted a thorough investigation which has resulted in a man being charged in connection with road traffic offences.

"I would like to thank the public and road users who contacted officers following our earlier appeals for information, and our thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of Mr Bruce at this time."