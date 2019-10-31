Edinburgh flight falsely shown near North Pole

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The aircraft landed safely at Edinburgh Airport in the incident last October

A computer malfunction led to a passenger plane's position being shown as east of the North Pole rather than north of Spain and bound for Edinburgh.

The fault on the Boeing 737-8AS, which occurred while cruising on autopilot at 36,000ft, also caused the aircraft to climb by 600ft.

The pilots took manual control and the plane was landed safely at Edinburgh Airport.

Six crew and 177 passengers were on the flight from Portugal in October 2018.

'Uneventful landing'

A newly-published Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) report said the plane's attitude indicator malfunctioned and this affected "numerous aircraft systems".

The false position information led to incorrect details showing on the aircraft commander's main flight display and the autopilot responded by "initiating a slow climb".

The failure happened at 22:05 on 9 October while the aircraft was over the Bay of Biscay and en route from Porto Airport in Portugal to Edinburgh.

The AAIB said the aircraft made a safe and "uneventful" landing at the Scottish airport.