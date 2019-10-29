No criminality found in Edinburgh cycle path 'rape'
- 29 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
No criminality has been established into reports of a man being raped on a cycle path in Edinburgh, police have confirmed.
It follows reports that a 36-year-old was attacked in the Pilton area of the city in the early hours of Monday.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "No further police action is required.
"Officers would like to thank the public for their co-operation to allow investigations to take place."