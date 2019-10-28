Police investigate rape of man on Edinburgh cycle path
- 28 October 2019
Police are investigating reports of a man being raped on a cycle path in Edinburgh.
It is understood the 36-year-old was attacked in the Pilton area of the capital in the early hours of the morning.
Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing into the incident.
Meanwhile, a woman was found seriously injured following an attack in a house in nearby West Pilton Avenue at 05:25.