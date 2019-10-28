Image caption Police have tape off an area of a cycle path in Pilton

Police are investigating reports of a man being raped on a cycle path in Edinburgh.

It is understood the 36-year-old was attacked in the Pilton area of the capital in the early hours of the morning.

Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing into the incident.

Meanwhile, a woman was found seriously injured following an attack in a house in nearby West Pilton Avenue at 05:25.