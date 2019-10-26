Image caption The victim who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene

A 45-year-old pedestrian has died after he was struck by a car in West Lothian.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident, which involved a silver Vauxhall Zafira, on the A706 at Whitburn.

The road was closed for more than 10 hours after the accident, which happened at about 04:20 on Friday.

Sgt Dominic Doyle said: "Our deepest sympathies are with the family of the pedestrian and we are working to establish exactly what happened."

He added: "We would ask that anyone who witnessed the crash or may have any relevant dash-cam footage to contact the police as soon as possible."