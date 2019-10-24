Image copyright Historic Environment Scotland

An Edinburgh car park that featured in the film T2 Trainspotting has been given listed building status.

The city's Castle Terrace car park - constructed in the 1960s - was commended for its "hugely innovative" design and is recognised as Scotland's first modern multi-storey.

It was also praised for fitting in with its "sensitive" setting at the western foot of Edinburgh Castle Rock.

The protected status was awarded by Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

The car park was praised for fitting in with its "sensitive" surroundings

The car park features in a chase sequence in Danny Boyle's 2017 Trainspotting film involving main characters Begbie and Renton after they emerge from a nightclub.

Elizabeth McCrone, of HES, said the Brutalist car park "not only had a hugely innovative design" but was "carefully conceived not to interfere with views of Edinburgh Castle".

She described it as an "important part of Scotland's social history" because it marked the rise in car ownership after World War 2, and showed how local authorities responded to the challenge of accommodating cars in our city centres.

Ms McCrone added: "While there is a love-hate relationship with architecture built after the Second World War, these buildings have an important part to play in telling Scotland's story.

"Interest in these buildings is growing rapidly and we frequently receive requests from the public asking us to look at this aspect of our heritage.

"Listing allows us to celebrate and recognise the variety and quality of Scotland's diverse heritage - from all periods of time and for all types of people."