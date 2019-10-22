Woman's body found in King George V Park in Edinburgh
- 22 October 2019
The body of a woman has been found in a park in Edinburgh.
The discovery was made at 07:40 in King George V Park off Eyre Place in the city's Stockbridge area.
Police Scotland said her death was unexplained.
A report is to be submitted to the procurator fiscal.