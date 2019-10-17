Police investigate sex attack on woman in Edinburgh lane
- 17 October 2019
Police are investigating a sexual assault on a woman in a lane in the Old Town of Edinburgh.
The 26-year-old was attacked in Old Infirmary Lane at about 23:30 on Wednesday.
Police Scotland has taped off the lane and said inquiries were ongoing.