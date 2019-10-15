Image copyright Google Image caption The firework was found at a property in Falconer Rise, Dedridge

Bomb disposal officers called to reports of a suspicious device in West Lothian have confirmed it was a firework.

A building in Falconer Rise, Dedridge, Livingston was cordoned off after the alarm was raised on Tuesday afternoon.

But after an investigation, bomb squad officers confirmed it was a firework and removed it from the property to be destroyed.

Police Scotland said no one was injured and the cordons were stood down.