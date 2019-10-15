Bomb squad called out to firework in West Lothian
- 15 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Bomb disposal officers called to reports of a suspicious device in West Lothian have confirmed it was a firework.
A building in Falconer Rise, Dedridge, Livingston was cordoned off after the alarm was raised on Tuesday afternoon.
But after an investigation, bomb squad officers confirmed it was a firework and removed it from the property to be destroyed.
Police Scotland said no one was injured and the cordons were stood down.