Man struck by vehicle in Anstruther and taken to hospital
- 13 October 2019
A man was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Fife on Saturday.
Police were called to March Road in Anstruther at about 12:30.
The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. His condition is not known.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.