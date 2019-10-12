Image copyright City of Edinburgh Council Image caption Ms Cameron has promised to repay the cost of personal journeys

Edinburgh Council's vice finance chief is to step down following criticism she claimed almost £1,500 in taxi fares.

Lezley Marion Cameron's trips represented 23% of the authority's £6,524 councillors' taxi bill since May 2017.

The claims included trips to the cinema, which the Labour councillor insisted were connected to her work.

Cammy Day, deputy council leader and Labour group leader, confirmed Ms Cameron would leave her post.

He said: Cllr Cameron will be steeping down from her role in finance and we will be working with her to find a role suitable to her many skills and experiences."

Ms Cameron, the authority's vice convener of finance and resources, has said she will pay back costs for any personal journeys.

The councillor has also been selected to fight the next general election for the Edinburgh Pentlands constituency.