A bus worker is in a coma after being crushed by a runaway bus at a depot in Edinburgh.

Ronnie McGhie was working at Lothian Buses Annandale Street depot when the accident happened on Saturday evening.

Mr McGhie, whose job involves moving, cleaning and refuelling the buses, is understood to have been hit after the bus' handbrake was left off.

The bus company said an investigation had been carried out and a report sent to the Health and Safety Executive.

Mr McGhie suffered multiple injuries and is in a serious condition in hospital.

The company said the incident happened after Mr McGhie left the bus and shortly afterwards saw it rolling towards a nearby vehicle.

He then ran in between the two buses in a bid to stop them crashing into each other.

However, the 10-ton bus hit and crushed him.

A Lothian Buses spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that a member of our team was involved in an incident within our Central garage on Saturday evening. Our thoughts are with our employee and his family at this difficult time."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 19:57 on Saturday to treat a patient at the Lothian bus depot in Edinburgh.

"We dispatched an ambulance and a rapid response unit to the scene and transported a male patient in his 50s to the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh."