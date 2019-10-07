Police investigate stabbing behind Edinburgh Scotmid store
- 7 October 2019
A police investigation is under way after a man was stabbed in the early hours of the morning in Edinburgh.
The incident happened in Morvenside Close in Wester Hailes at about 00:25.
A police cordon at the site, behind a Scotmid store, was lifted at about 10:00.