Police investigate stabbing behind Edinburgh Scotmid store

  • 7 October 2019
Morvenside Close Image copyright Google
Image caption The stabbing took place on Morvenside Close, behind a Scotmid store

A police investigation is under way after a man was stabbed in the early hours of the morning in Edinburgh.

The incident happened in Morvenside Close in Wester Hailes at about 00:25.

A police cordon at the site, behind a Scotmid store, was lifted at about 10:00.

