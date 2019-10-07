Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

M90 closed near Kelty after serious police car crash

  • 7 October 2019

The M90 has been closed northbound for eight hours after a serious crash involving a marked police car.

The single-vehicle collision happened near Kelty in Fife at about 21:50 on Sunday.

Firefighters and ambulance crews attended, and police are still at the scene.

There is no information on any casualties. Diversions have been set up.