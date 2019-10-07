M90 closed near Kelty after serious police car crash
- 7 October 2019
The M90 has been closed northbound for eight hours after a serious crash involving a marked police car.
The single-vehicle collision happened near Kelty in Fife at about 21:50 on Sunday.
Firefighters and ambulance crews attended, and police are still at the scene.
There is no information on any casualties. Diversions have been set up.